Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 148.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Allegion by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 438.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,983,000 after purchasing an additional 218,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 204,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $4,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLE. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $257,535.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,000.02. This trade represents a 16.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE ALLE opened at $139.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $156.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $941.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.53 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

