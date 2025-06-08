Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,802 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 50,968 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,037 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 138,047 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9,170.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,995 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 69,240 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,298,868 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,209,000 after buying an additional 242,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,212.0% during the fourth quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,018,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,578,000 after buying an additional 941,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 7.0%

NYSE CLF opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 492,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,905.65. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 133,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,074.90. This trade represents a 3.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Glj Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.74.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

