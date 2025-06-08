Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,702 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 15,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance

PEO opened at $20.74 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $24.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.66.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Cuts Dividend

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

