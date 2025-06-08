Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,656 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,656 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 2,243,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,983,000 after purchasing an additional 374,859 shares during the last quarter. SoundView Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,960,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,231,000 after purchasing an additional 159,757 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 367,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,459,000 after purchasing an additional 79,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 221.9% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 301,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 207,967 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of XHLF stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

