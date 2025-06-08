Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 423 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. National Pension Service bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on JKHY. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.10.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $181.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.36.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 39.52%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

