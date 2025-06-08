Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stake in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,579 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 175,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 42,160 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $353.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.94. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AQST. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.14.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

