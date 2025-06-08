Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,079 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 922.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 40,267 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 486,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,618,000 after buying an additional 51,052 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EWBC opened at $94.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average of $93.49. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $113.95.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.64%.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $199,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,248.96. The trade was a 12.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $3,857,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 928,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,517,319.02. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,840,494 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on EWBC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.85.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

