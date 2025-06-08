Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stake in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,383 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Inozyme Pharma were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INZY. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen lowered Inozyme Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Inozyme Pharma from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INZY opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $257.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

