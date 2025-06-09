1,030 Shares in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU) Bought by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. owned 0.06% of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $526,000. GG Group Ventures LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. GG Group Ventures LLC now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 18,349 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of MIDU stock opened at $43.22 on Monday. Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $70.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 3.23.

Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (MIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap companies. MIDU was launched on Jan 8, 2009 and is managed by Direxion.

