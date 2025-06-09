113,596 Shares in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 113,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 180,420 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 703,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 97,580 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 528,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 293,461 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 698.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 321,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 65,058 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VIGL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Vigil Neuroscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vigil Neuroscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Guggenheim set a $8.00 price objective on Vigil Neuroscience and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut Vigil Neuroscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Performance

Shares of VIGL opened at $7.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 3.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

