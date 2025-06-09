12,804 Shares in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000. Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of 1st Source as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 154.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 84,378 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 52,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth about $2,984,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 32,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $61.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. 1st Source Co. has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $68.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average is $60.80.

1st Source Increases Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $104.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.97 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 23.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SRCE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on 1st Source from $72.50 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

