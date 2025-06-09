14,271 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 908.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,531,000 after buying an additional 55,845,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 914.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $292,869,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 929.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,573.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $2,949,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,900,127.98. This represents a 43.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $41.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $101.40.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Cfra upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.