178 Shares in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Purchased by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Group One Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 553.0% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.
Ryder System Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:R opened at $150.60 on Monday. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.58 and a fifty-two week high of $171.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.33.
Ryder System Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System
In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $2,880,382.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,521.52. This trade represents a 31.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $179,464.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,746,612.76. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on R. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ryder System from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.50.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Ryder System
Ryder System Company Profile
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.
