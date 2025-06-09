1,900 Shares in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.70.

ITCI stock opened at $131.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $131.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

