20,500 Shares in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SSR Mining by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in SSR Mining by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in SSR Mining by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 248,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SSR Mining by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in SSR Mining by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 497,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSRM. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut SSR Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on SSR Mining from $12.10 to $12.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on SSR Mining from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised SSR Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $12.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.64 million. Research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

