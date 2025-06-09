3,428 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,428 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,888 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,179 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of RIO stock opened at $59.03 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $51.67 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.