3,456 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $166,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,988 shares in the company, valued at $703,232. The trade was a 19.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES opened at $65.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average is $60.05. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.78.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

