4,253 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $103.71 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $86.46 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,149.60. This trade represents a 29.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,496,045.28. This represents a 34.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.93.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

