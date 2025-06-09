4,984 Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $102.00 target price on Ameren and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

NYSE:AEE opened at $96.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.39 and a 1 year high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.61.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.97%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

