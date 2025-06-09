5,399 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,211 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,116.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,832 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,425,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after buying an additional 1,567,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 298.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,793,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,552,000 after buying an additional 1,342,885 shares during the period.

GDX opened at $51.62 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $32.84 and a 12 month high of $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.43.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

