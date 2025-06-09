5,582 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $1,624,000. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Newmont by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 178,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 57,690 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.68.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM opened at $52.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.01. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $162,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,381.34. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $112,344.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,786.20. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,154 shares of company stock worth $381,539. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

