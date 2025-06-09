721 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,843,045,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 39,285.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,046,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $862,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,303 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,171,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,239,143,000 after buying an additional 2,085,833 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $408,416,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Progressive by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,058,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,451,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,677 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $288.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.59.

Progressive Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $279.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $163.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $201.34 and a 12-month high of $292.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CAO Carl G. Joyce sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.17, for a total value of $99,421.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,891.35. The trade was a 35.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total value of $2,759,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,199,142.56. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,755 shares of company stock valued at $10,367,074 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

