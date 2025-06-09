812 Shares in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Purchased by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 262.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Samsara by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In related news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 23,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $1,094,799.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 731,789 shares in the company, valued at $33,940,373.82. This represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Bicket sold 33,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,566,305.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,412.70. The trade was a 52.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,298,821 shares of company stock worth $54,837,246 over the last ninety days. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Samsara Price Performance

Samsara stock opened at $45.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.19 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.30. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $366.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.44 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

