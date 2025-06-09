A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 112.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,189 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1,938.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 47,610 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $4,236,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 155,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 57,354 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 191,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

In other news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $43,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 61,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,980.82. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A10 Networks Trading Up 2.6%

A10 Networks stock opened at $18.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. A10 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Further Reading

