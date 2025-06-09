ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Director Sells $314,633.88 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) Director Laura Brege sold 14,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $314,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,769.10. This trade represents a 48.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $21.98 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $244.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACAD. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 154,854 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,947,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,939,000 after acquiring an additional 104,444 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 64,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 14,143 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

