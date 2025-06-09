Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Trading Up 30.8% – Here’s Why

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 30.8% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 109,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 45,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of C$2.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.

