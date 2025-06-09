Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Sells C$372,700.00 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.27, for a total transaction of C$372,700.00.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

TSE AGI opened at C$36.51 on Monday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$20.65 and a 1 year high of C$42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.50.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group’s largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.

