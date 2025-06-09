Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,517 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Alkermes worth $15,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 49,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 529,962 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 558.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth about $1,057,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of ALKS opened at $31.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Alkermes had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $306.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alkermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

