AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:JANW) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:JANW – Free Report) by 115,880.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JANW opened at $34.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $34.43.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (JANW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANW was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

