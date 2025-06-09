American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 528,510 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5,482.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 26,533 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $4,891,000. Finally, Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

