Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Director Acquires $591,870.00 in Stock

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) Director Clint D. Coghill purchased 181,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $591,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,881,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,004.69. This represents a 6.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amplify Energy Stock Performance

AMPY opened at $3.26 on Monday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.50 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $72.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMPY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $8.50 price target on Amplify Energy in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Read Our Latest Report on Amplify Energy

Institutional Trading of Amplify Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $8,154,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,197,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Amplify Energy by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,085,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after buying an additional 229,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Amplify Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,463,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after buying an additional 88,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.