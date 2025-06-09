Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,105,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,432,961,000 after purchasing an additional 413,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,612,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,248,971,000 after acquiring an additional 247,737 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,755,958,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,450,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,831,000 after acquiring an additional 61,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,521,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,026,000 after acquiring an additional 427,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cfra Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Maxim Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.63.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.9%

ADI stock opened at $222.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.29. The company has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $247.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $836,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,928.04. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,156. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

