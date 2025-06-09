Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stake Lifted by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 324.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,806 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,707.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 357.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.05.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $19.28 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.61 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

