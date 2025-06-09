Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Sells $7,270,441.20 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 225,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $7,270,441.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,853,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,959,334.61. The trade was a 2.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 225,615 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $7,253,522.25.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 125,615 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $3,994,557.00.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 300,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $9,549,000.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 37,437 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $1,176,644.91.

On Friday, May 30th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 300,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $9,441,000.00.

On Thursday, May 29th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 53,337 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $1,677,448.65.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 4,670 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $147,151.70.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 73,166 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $2,320,093.86.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 1,400 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $44,814.00.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,830,000.00.

Appian Price Performance

Shares of Appian stock opened at $32.18 on Monday. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $43.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.27 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APPN shares. Barclays raised their target price on Appian from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Appian from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Appian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Appian from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Appian from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Appian by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Appian by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Appian by 21.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Further Reading

