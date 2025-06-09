AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Director Sells $1,236,558.26 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.98, for a total value of $1,236,558.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,016.72. This trade represents a 42.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dawson Alyssa Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 513 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.30, for a total value of $215,613.90.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 570 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.12, for a total value of $211,538.40.

AppLovin Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of APP stock opened at $417.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.41 billion, a PE ratio of 92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.53. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $525.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.16 and a 200 day moving average of $332.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APP shares. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, March 28th. FBN Securities started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AppLovin from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AppLovin from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

