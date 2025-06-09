Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Arvinas worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 11,283.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of ARVN opened at $7.53 on Monday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $2.07. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 75.51% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. Arvinas’s revenue was up 646.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARVN

Insider Activity at Arvinas

In related news, insider Noah Berkowitz sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $74,372.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,097.57. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arvinas

(Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.