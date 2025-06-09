ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,615,000 after acquiring an additional 959,696 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ASML by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,788,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,239,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ASML by 70,115.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,282,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,805 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in ASML by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,252,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,324,000 after purchasing an additional 33,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 962,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $667,155,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $753.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $694.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $711.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. ASML Holding has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,110.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $906.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

