Best Chinese Stocks To Research – June 6th

Duolingo, Wynn Resorts, Mettler-Toledo International, Diageo, UP Fintech, Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology, and China SXT Pharmaceuticals are the seven Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity securities issued by companies headquartered in mainland China or with significant business operations there. They include A-shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges, B-shares (foreign currency shares) on the same markets, H-shares listed in Hong Kong, and overseas-listed Chinese firms via instruments like American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). Together, these securities allow investors to gain exposure to China’s corporate sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

NASDAQ DUOL traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $523.82. The stock had a trading volume of 326,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $544.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 285.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $427.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.53.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of WYNN stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.76. 800,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.84. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $107.81.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $23.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,188.30. The stock had a trading volume of 31,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.38. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $946.69 and a one year high of $1,546.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,091.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1,204.66.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

DEO stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.68. The company had a trading volume of 286,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,859. The company has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.58. Diageo has a 12-month low of $100.72 and a 12-month high of $142.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.48.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGR traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,175,998. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. UP Fintech has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology (HKPD)

Hong Kong Pharma is an exempted limited liability company formed under the laws of the Cayman Islands on August 17, 2023. As a holding company with no material operations of its own, Hong Kong Pharma conducts its operations through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Joint Cross Border Logistics Company Limited and V-Alliance Technology Supplies Limited, each a limited liability corporation incorporated in Hong Kong and collectively referred to as HK Subsidiaries.

NASDAQ HKPD traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.13. 2,148,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,125. Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,504,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,523. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $11.92.

