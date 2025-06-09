Beth A. Birnbaum Sells 2,852 Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) Director Beth A. Birnbaum sold 2,852 shares of Root stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $394,517.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,352.40. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $151.73 on Monday. Root, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $181.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.36 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.62. Root had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Root by 651.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 59.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Root from $105.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Root from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Root in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Root from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Root from $67.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.40.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

