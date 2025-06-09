BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 568.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 596.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $43,836.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,457.90. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $101,430.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,963.50. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine Trading Down 1.5%

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:BL opened at $57.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.72.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BL. DA Davidson decreased their target price on BlackLine from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.54.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

