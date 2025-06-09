BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) by 103,187.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 108,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock opened at $24.48 on Monday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

