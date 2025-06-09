Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 104.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $3,405,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. BostonPremier Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 21,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 47,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $102.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $107.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.47.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus set a $130.00 price objective on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $1,767,066.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,304.10. This trade represents a 43.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $5,799,551.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,347,824.96. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,406,693 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

