Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 182.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 79.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $126.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.31. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.59 and a 1-year high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $665.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.34 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $124,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,755.81. This represents a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $321,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,821.93. This trade represents a 10.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,123 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

