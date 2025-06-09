Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Boosted by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,597,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,335,000 after buying an additional 60,365 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 38,977 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,651,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $48.42 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.02. The company has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

