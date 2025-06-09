CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Insider Purchases C$1,063,555.78 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) insider CCL Industries Inc. purchased 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$79.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,063,555.78.

On Monday, March 17th, CCL Industries Inc. purchased 67,024 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$71.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,803,114.10.

On Tuesday, March 25th, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 35,354 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$71.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,531,784.79.

TSE:CCL.B opened at C$78.15 on Monday. CCL Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of C$64.93 and a 12-month high of C$84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$73.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$73.16.

CCL.B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$96.00 to C$88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$89.25.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

