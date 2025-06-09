CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 40.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in CDW by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CDW by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $178.24 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $137.31 and a 1 year high of $241.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.81.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.19. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CDW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on CDW from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDW

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $7,423,162.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,293,382.02. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $5,375,553.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,887,099.30. This represents a 43.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.