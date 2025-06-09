Charles J. Daley, Jr. Sells 15,448 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Stock

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) CFO Charles J. Daley, Jr. sold 15,448 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $624,871.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,633.35. This trade represents a 14.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of APAM opened at $40.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.15 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,097,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,582,000 after purchasing an additional 78,979 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,940,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,976,000 after acquiring an additional 167,930 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 24.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,970,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,057,000 after purchasing an additional 381,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,813,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,092,000 after purchasing an additional 38,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,221,000 after purchasing an additional 224,455 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APAM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

