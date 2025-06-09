Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Columbia India Consumer ETF worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INCO. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. WBI Investments LLC increased its position in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,001,000.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA INCO opened at $64.74 on Monday. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $55.42 and a 1-year high of $78.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.46 million, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.50.

About Columbia India Consumer ETF

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

