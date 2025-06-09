Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Director Sells $851,200.00 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $851,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,304. The trade was a 29.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $453.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $368.49 and a 200 day moving average of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $258.85 and a 12-month high of $455.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CW. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $32,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13,800.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

