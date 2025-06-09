Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 551.12 ($7.46) and last traded at GBX 551.12 ($7.46), with a volume of 1976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 550 ($7.44).

Dalata Hotel Group Trading Up 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 455.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 421.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.13.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.

